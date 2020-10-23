Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About Her Breakup, Reveals If She'd Return to 'RHONY'

Bethenny Frankel is moving forward with nothing but love. During Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 49-year-old businesswoman addresses her recent split from her boyfriend of two years, Paul Bernon.

"I'm good. Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives -- when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn't have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow," she shares. "We've had a great, great relationship and I'm really, really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don't continue and it's not negative, it's just life."

Frankel is also asked about whether she'd consider returning to The Real Housewives of New York City after exiting the show in 2019.

"Being respectful to where I came from, I'm in a different place now and I think that the opportunities that I'm getting, some of the interviews, for example, might not have happened if I was still on that show," she says of the Bravo reality series.

Frankel adds that leaving RHONY has opened doors for her and allowed her to focus on the things she cares about most.

"When you jump, you fly. I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen, that the journey was just going to take me in a great place," she says. "I believe in the path and this is where I am. I've been so focused on the things that I'm doing, whether it's relief work or my daughter or the podcast, that I'm excited about what's happening now."

Frankel previously opened up about her decision to leave the show ahead of season 12 in a Variety interview. "Everyone thinks I left because of money. I wasn’t leaving because of money, I was staying because of money," she said. "It no longer became this platform to promote my business, because I had done that, and there was more promoting sort of new and questionable businesses than the legitimate ones at this point, if that makes any sense."

The former reality star also recently spoke with ET about her new endeavors. Check out the exclusive interview below.