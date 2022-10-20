BET Soul Train Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Full List

The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards are right around the corner!
BET revealed the nominations for this year's award ceremony on Thursday, and announced that the star-studded show will be hosted by comedian, writer and Black-ish star, Deon Cole.
Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy for BET, praised Cole in a statement on Thursday, sharing, "Deon Cole is known for delivering razor-sharp humor and commentary across his acclaimed standup specials and series. Get ready to see him unleash his comedic talents like never before on the Soul Train Awards stage."
"Hosting the ‘Soul Train Awards’ is a dream come true," Cole said in the release. "I grew up watching Soul Train and ‘til this day, I’ve never met a Soul Train Line I didn’t bless with my skilled two step. It is truly a privilege to be given this opportunity."
As for the nominations, Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige lead in the total count with seven nods apiece, while Ari Lennox trails close behind with six nominations. Meanwhile, Lizzo and Chris Brown each earned five noms each.
See the full list of nominees below:
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ckay
Coco Jones
Dixson
Doechii
Fireboy Dml
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Chaka Khan
Charlie Wilson
Diana Ross
Mary J. Blige
Maxwell
Pj Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
Cece Winans
Erica Campbell
Fred Hammond
Major.
Marvin Sapp
Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin
Tamela Mann
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Lizzo
Mary J. Blige
Sza
Tems
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Charlie Wilson
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Pj Morton
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
An Evening With Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Away Message (Ep) - Ari Lennox
Breezy, Chris Brown
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe - Jazmine Sullivan
R&B Money - Tank
Renaissance - Beyoncé
Special - Lizzo
SONG OF THE YEAR
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Break My Soul" - Beyoncé
"Church Girl" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"I Hate U" - Sza
"Last, Last" - Burna Boy
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Call Me Every Day" - Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Persuasive" - Doechii
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
"Smokin Out The Window" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
"We (Warm Embrace)" - Chris Brown
"Woman" - Doja Cat
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Last Last" - Burna Boy
"Pressure" - Ari Lennox
"Smokin Out The Window" - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
BEST COLLABORATION
"Amazing" - Mary J. Blige Feat. Dj Khaled
"Be Like Water" - Pj Morton Feat. Stevie Wonder & Nas
"Call Me Every Day" - Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
"Gotta Move On" - Diddy Feat. Bryson Tiller
"Hate Our Love" - Queen Naija & Big Sean
"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" - Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers Feat. Beyoncé
"Move" - Beyoncé Feat. Grace Jones, Tems
"Slow" - Tank Feat. J. Valentine
The 2022 BET Soul Train Awards airs Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
