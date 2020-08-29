x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Entertainment Tonight

Best Shorts From Everlane, Madewell, Spanx, H&M, Levi's, Frame, Joe's Jeans and More

Best Shorts From Everlane, Madewell, Spanx, H&M, Levi's, Frame, Joe's Jeans and More

Shorts are a wardrobe staple for warm weather, and in the throws of summer, who isn't looking to add a new pair or two. 

There are a variety of styles in the market from classic denim cutoffs to a breezy linen design. There's a pair out there fit for your personal style, whether you're looking for shorts to wear over a swimsuit at the beach, a dressier option to team with a blouse or a super comfortable one to wear at home. 

Our favorite brands such as Madewell, Everlane, Spanx , Athleta and ModCloth have great options to shop. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top selects of summer shorts. 

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.

RELATED CONTENT:

Madewell Sale: Save Up to 87% Off Denim, Dresses and Shoes

Amazon Sale: Over 50% Off Levi's Jeans, Jackets and Shorts

Nordstrom Rack Sale: Take Up to 90% Off Clothes, Shoes Bags and More

Shop Massive Denim Deals at the Amazon Summer Sale