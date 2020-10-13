Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances From Amazon Prime Day

From Zoom meetings to socially distanced shindigs, 2020 has been a year of adjusting to a new way of living. After being in quarantine for months, chances are you’ve been cooking more than usual, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing -- especially since Amazon Prime Day is back with discounts on tons of cookware items and kitchen appliances.

Whether you’re treating yourself or picking up a gift for someone else, Prime Day has you covered. The big sale serves up a ton of kitchen essentials, including non-stick and stainless steel cookware, enamel cookware, ceramic cookware, kitchen utensils, cast iron pots and pans, frying pans, bread pans, woks, sauce pans, grill pans, skillets, muffin pans, crock pots, knives, baking dishes, draining spoons, soup ladles, spatulas, griddles, mixing bowls, pressure cookers, hand mixers, toaster ovens, air fryers, blenders, vegetable cutters, meat slicers and waffle irons.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Day was pushed to Oct. 13-14. The two-day sale ends at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14, which gives you just enough time to scoop up deals on cookware and kitchen appliances from brands like Rachael Ray, Ayesha Curry Home Collection, Cuisinart, KitchenAid, Gotham Steel, Hamilton Beach, Oster and NutriChef.

The big sale is exclusively for Prime Members so make sure to log-in to your account before checkout to get free two-day shipping on select items. If you’re not a member, click here for a free trial. You can also get deals sent directly to your smartphone by downloading the Amazon app. Below, find our picks for the best cookware and kitchen appliances.

