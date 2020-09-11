Bert Belasco, 'Let's Stay Together' Star, Dead at 38

Actor Bert Belasco has died, his father confirmed on Monday. He was 38 years old.

Belasco was best known for his role as Charles Whitmore on BET's Let's Stay Together, which he played from 2011-2014. His father, Bert Sr., told TMZ that his body was found Sunday inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, and that he believes he suffered a fatal aneurysm.

According to TMZ, Belasco was going to start work on a new movie role, and was required to quarantine at the hotel before he could come on set. The outlet also reports that his girlfriend couldn't get a hold of him and eventually asked hotel staff to check on him.

ET has reached out to BET and Belasco's manager for comment.

Aside from his role on Let's Stay Together, Belasco appeared in a number of popular television series including NCIS: New Orleans, Pitch and Superstore.