Ben Affleck Reaches 'Highest Form of Success' to His Kids Because of a Jennifer Lopez Moment (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck doesn't keep up with all the hype surrounding his romance with Jennifer Lopez. On Sunday, the 49-year-old actor stunned on the red carpet with his lady love at the Los Angeles premiere of his film, The Tender Bar, at the Chinese Theater.

Lopez dazzled in a sheer sky blue gown, while Affleck wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label three-piece suit.

The couple showed some PDA while on the red carpet, but Affleck kept coy about his relationship with the 52-year-old performer when chatting with ET's Kevin Frazier.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

When asked about recently becoming a meme while sitting courtside with Lopez at a Los Angeles Lakers game, Affleck told ET, "I am a big sports guy, I'm not a big meme guy, I don't follow the memes. My kids like the memes. My kids think the highest form of success in life is to become a meme, so in that sense, they have to be proud of me despite outward appearances."

Affleck shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

As for responding to any online memes, Affleck doesn't plan to engage.

"If I got in the business of commenting on all the memes on the Internet, it would force me to be witty, and I just can’t. I just don’t have that to bring, so I'm just gonna let it speak for itself."

As for whether the Oscar winner plans to celebrate the birthday of his girlfriend's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, he wouldn't say.

"Tonight I'm at the premiere of Tender Bar," he said.

Lopez, however, did take the time to honor her mom in a sweet montage video.

"Thank you so much for being so patient with me, for always making me believe that I could do anything that I wanted to do," she told her mom. "You really, really made me believe that. And I have been able to do so many things and fulfill so many of my dreams and so many more to go. And that seed that you planted, really, really made me who I am today."

The Tender Bar will be released in New York and Los Angeles theaters on Dec. 17 and in theaters nationwide on Dec. 22. It will be released globally on Amazon Prime Video on Jan. 7.