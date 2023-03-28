Ben Affleck Praises 'Brilliant' Jennifer Lopez on 'Air' Premiere Red Carpet (Exclusive)

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were a picture perfect pair as they cute couple walked the red carpet at the premiere of Affleck's new movie, Air.

Affleck and Lopez were all smiles as they posed for photos outside the Regency Village Theatre in West Hollywood on Monday, were they sweetly cozied up on the carpet.

Lopez, 53, stunned, as usual, in a gorgeous gown with a semi-sheer top glimmering with silver beaded embellishments and a neon green skirt.

Affleck, 50, meanwhile, looked dapper in a dark navy blue suit with matching tie and light blue button-down, and dark brown dress shoes.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Affleck spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier at the premiere, and praised his wife for the guidance she gave them during the filming of Air.

"She's brilliant," Affleck marveled, "and [she] helps me in every conceivable way."

JC Olivera/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Affleck -- who stars in Air, as well as directed and produced the project -- previously opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about how Lopez helped him and co-producer Matt Damon with the story.

"She is incredibly knowledgeable about the way fashion evolves through the culture as a confluence of music, sports, entertainment and dance," Affleck explained in an interview that came out earlier this month.

Speaking with ET on Monday, Affleck shared, "This whole process really has been a collaboration with this entire cast, the crew, the group of people. You have to be open to, as far as I'm concerned, all the good ideas you can possibly get. And that's really how I approached this."

"We worked with really brilliant filmmakers. Talking about Chris Tucker, Viola Davis, Marlon Wayans, Matt Damon, Chris Messina, Jason Bateman. All of them brought something to the movie that was their own," he added. "It was a real collaboration. And that's what I'm so proud of about this movie."

Air is set to hit theaters and simultaneously release on Prime Video on April 5.