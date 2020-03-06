Ben Affleck Holds 'Black Lives Matter' Sign While Protesting With Girlfriend Ana de Armas

Ben Affleck is joining protesters in a fight against racial injustice. The Oscar winner, joined by his girlfriend, actress Ana de Armas, came out and listened to protesters at the Save Venice march Tuesday morning in Venice Beach, California, where he held a sign showing support for Black Lives Matter and another for Save Venice.

Affleck spoke with an organizer at the march about about the Black Lives Matter cause specifically tied to their community.

Sarah Mahir, an activist for Save Venice, tells ET that she was handing out flyers and speaking to the crowd of people about their ongoing fight to protect the First Baptist Church.

"I literally got done speaking to the crowd and really let them know where we can stand as a community and where we can make a change together, and I turned around and Ben Affleck was standing there," Mahir said.

March for #GeorgeFloyd in #Venice today. Blessed to have @BenAffleck express awareness and concern for the local Historic Black Community in #VeniceBeach that has been long ignored and obstructed by local politicians, LAPD, and commerce bullies. #SaveVenice #DefendOakwood pic.twitter.com/Y1yLOn07GW — Save Venice (@savexvenice) June 2, 2020

According to Mahir, she approached Affleck and introduced herself, and he told her that he stayed to hear her speech and learn about the efforts to save the church.

Mahir added that Affleck "graciously agreed to take a photo and possibly keep in touch with us."

"I truly hope that people with a big voice like him hear us and step up and we really are sticking together," Mahir said, adding that Affleck and de Armas also marched with them for a while at the Save Venice demonstration, which drew a crowd.

Matt Fisher/Cop Watch LA

The march came as part of the ongoing protests over police brutality and systemic racial injustice, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd on May 25.

Affleck and de Armas are among many celebs who turned out to show their support for the protests in recent days. See the video below for more on the stars who are using their platforms to raise awareness.

-- Reporting by Mannie Holmes