Ben Affleck Goes Viral on TikTok After Influencer Shares Video He Allegedly Sent When She Unmatched Him

Influencer Nivine Jay claims she got a big surprise recently when she unmatched with what she thought was a fake Ben Affleck account on the exclusive dating app, Raya.

In a new viral TikTok video, Nivine shared a clip of herself looking upset, writing, "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram."

The clip then cuts to the 48-year-old Oscar winner saying, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

She captioned the clip, "Sorry Ben #raya #benaffleck #dating #fyp."

It's unclear exactly when the alleged exchange took place, and Affleck has not responded to the post.

The Justice League star previously confirmed he was on Raya back in 2019. After the news broke of his involvement with the dating app, he used it to support a cause close to his heart.

Affleck and actress Ana de Armas split in January after a year of dating. Recently, the actor has been making headlines for spending time with his ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, following her split from Alex Rodriguez.

"They obviously have a romantic history, but at this point they only have a friendship," a source previously told ET of the formerly engaged pair. "They both admire each other professionally, respect one another and feel comfortable with each other."