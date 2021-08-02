'Below Deck's James Hough Feels 'Trapped' by Elizabeth Frankini's Romantic Advances (Exclusive)

Below Deck's Elizabeth Frankini and James Hough seem to be charting different courses for their future. In ET’s exclusive first look at Monday’s all-new episode of the Bravo hit, Elizabeth corners James in the crew quarters (while he's trying to eat) to pepper him with questions about their future. A couple cabin hookups have Elizabeth ready to commit… and James preparing to jump overboard!

"I know that James still has a bit of a guard up, which is kinda scary," Elizabeth admits in a confessional, after asking James where his head is at when it comes to them as a couple. "I want to know how he feels and I wanna hear it from him, because I feel things. I don’t know if I’m just ‘having fun’ anymore."

"Do you believe in long-distance relationships?" he asks the New Yorker, hinting at his plan to move back to the U.K. and get back to work on land after the charter season is finished. Elizabeth says "no," but then asks, "But do you believe in crazy decisions?"

"I'm not trying to, like, come and move in with you or something," she clarifies, "but the chances of me just, like, being open to traveling and having, like, a new adventure is pretty high, ‘cause that’s just kinda how I roll!"

"I am literally trapped within this conversation!" James laments in his own confessional. "Talking about feelings and s**t makes me want to just jump off a cliff -- and not into water!"

James tries to shake off Elizabeth’s advances a couple more times, but she always fires back with more questions. Watch the cringeworthy chat here:

See what happens next by tuning into Below Deck every Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.