'Below Deck Sailing Yacht': Watch Ashley Sabotage Gary and Scarlett's Flirting Session (Exclusive)

Ashley Marti is doing everything in her power to stop Scarlett Bentley from taking a ride on the Gary King train on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and ET has your exclusive sneak peek at her latest move from Monday's all-new episode.

In the middle of the night shift, Gary attempts to pull Scarlett aside for a romantic moment up on the fly bridge. She repeatedly tells him she’ll talk to him when she’s done cleaning, but Gary isn’t taking no for an answer. So, she steps outside with him. That's when Ashley runs to the galley to rat out Scarlett to their boss, chief stewardess Daisy Kelliher, calling out Scarlett for skipping out on work to have a "heart to heart" with Gary, whom Ashley hooked up with first.

“I’m totally f**king with Gary’s fun," Ashley explains in a confessional. "He f**king deserves it!"

Meanwhile, Gary is getting extra flirty with Scarlett and she's showering him with compliments, saying he's been “such a light” in her short time onboard. The romantic moment is quickly broken up by Daisy, who weirdly whispers from the entryway of the deck that “it’s not the appropriate time" to be having this conversation. Scarlett scurries away, as Daisy lets out a guttural sigh of "f**k's sake" back inside.

"That's what you call a cockblock!" Gary exclaims in a sing-song, as Scarlett rejoins her fellow stews downstairs. Watch it play out here:

"In this moment, Gary is the only person causing the trouble with me and Gary," Scarlett reflects in a confessional. "It just feels uncomfortable."

The Parsifal III newbie then profusely apologizes to Daisy for the unprofessional moment, which Daisy accepts.

"Ugh! I'll **king murder him," she says. "Don't let Gary distract you. ... It’s f**king Gary."

Scarlett is the fourth woman Gary's made moves on this season, after Ashley, Daisy and former stewardess Gabriela Barragan. Ahead of the season, Daisy told ET keeping up with all the Gary hookup drama was exhausting.

"It's just like, really? Again?" Daisy shared. "It's like, 'I can't handle this.' I actually don't think it was really all Gary's fault, to be honest. I think I got more mad at the girls. Yeah, of course, it's going to cause friction!"

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.