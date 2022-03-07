'Below Deck Sailing Yacht' Sneak Peek: Gabriela Confronts Ashley Over Lazy Work (Exclusive)

Gabriela Barragan and Ashley Marti are rocking the boat on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. Daisy Kelliher's stewardesses just can't seem to get along -- and ET has your exclusive first look at their battle for that "second stew" title.

Ashley sits with Daisy up in the crew mess, helping her plan out table-scapes and party themes while Gabriela toils away cleaning... annoyed that Ashley has seemingly not pitched in at all, despite getting a to-do list from Gabriela (who currently holds the title of "second stew").

"She's kissing a** right now because she wants to be second stew," Gabriela mutters under her breath, as she surveys the damage done by guests that Ashley has yet to attend to: glasses strewn about, cigarette butts and more. "I'm f**king annoyed. I'm pissed! I'm pissed. I'm f**king pissed."

After starting to pick up Ashley's slack, Gabriela marches downstairs to confront her. She comes in hot to the literal mess, asking, "Hey, Ashley, just out of curiosity, how far down the list did you get?"

"So, putting things away, tidying the bar, that was just totally, like, not important at all?" Gabriela continues, eliciting a string of, "Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa," from Daisy.

"Am I being b***hy?" Gabriela asks, as Ashley shyly defends herself, noting she's been helping Daisy.

"It's fine," Daisy tells Gabriela. "The boat's looking fine. We have tomorrow, loads of time tomorrow."

"I'm really hoping that they can tell, I'm really f**king-- I don't want to hear it," she goes on to remark in a confessional. "I have so much to deal with. Those two girls having an ego trip, no, no, no. They better find a way to work with each other."

Watch it all play out here:

After being told by Daisy to essentially shut it down, Gabriela pulls First Officer Gary King aside to ask his advice for dealing with "someone who doesn't do what you ask them to do."

"I think she's trying to make me look bad at this point," she tells him, noting that Ashley is gunning to take over Gabriela's position.

Ahead of the season premiere, Daisy confessed to ET that managing Gabriela and Ashley's dynamic was the hardest part of her charter season.

"My relationship with my stews was a bit harder, that was more of a challenge for me," Daisy said. "I loved my stewardesses -- they were amazing -- but it was just something that I hadn't experienced before."

"I'm used to my relationship with Dani [Soares] and Alli [Dore]," Daisy continued, shouting out her team from season 2. "This was definitely a bit more of a challenge. I don't think the girls were as close with each other as maybe Dani and Alli, so it was me managing that, which was, yeah, a challenge."

"It was just 'mom Daisy' walking around being like, 'Don't do that. Put that down. Go to bed,'" she added. "I did relax a bit more because I was like, 'You know what, if the boys don't want to help me, that's on them this year. I'm not going to stress myself out the way I did last year...' So I was a bit more relaxed in a sense, but yeah, I'm always going to be the mom of the group. That's just my role."

Below Deck Sailing Yacht airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo, streaming next day on Peacock.