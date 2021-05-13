'Below Deck' and 'RHOA's Kandi Burruss Getting New Spinoffs at Bravo

Bravo is adding another Below Deck spinoff to its slate. The network is expanding the Below Deck franchise with yet another show, NBCUniversal announced on Thursday. Real Housewives star Kandi Burruss is also getting a spinoff.

Below Deck Adventure will take wealthy thrill-seekers on the mega-yacht trip of a lifetime to experience thrilling YOLO adventures and daredevil activities all against some of the world’s most beautiful backdrops, according to a description. Season 1 will be set in the glacial fjords of Norway where charter guests will dog sled, heli ski and cold-water plunge their way through the day, dine on freshly caught seafood straight from the Scandinavian waters in the evening, and still get all steamed up in the hot tub by night. The exacting expectations of high-end luxury coupled with the physical demands of cold-weather adventures will push the crew to new heights and unparalleled pressures that makes this new series one-of-a-kind.



The show -- which joins original series Below Deck, as well as current spinoffs Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht -- will premiere in early 2022.

Burruss' new show, working title Kandi OLG Project, will premiere in late 2021. The show will feature the star and her husband, Todd Tucker, and the Old Lady Gang (composed of Mama Joyce, and Aunts Nora & Bertha) as they continue to build their restaurant empire while keeping their over-the-top and opinionated staff in line and making their vision come to fruition.

The new series follows the staff in and out of the restaurant, witnessing how workplace slights bleed into their social lives. Everyone at OLG has a passion – be it for dancing, comedy or just to follow in Kandi's mogul footsteps, and these dreams can get in the way of running food and ensuring customers don't leave those dreaded one-star Yelp reviews. And the fact that some are single and constantly flirting with the cute clientele – and each other – doesn't exactly help things either. It's a monumental task to face, but if anyone can do it, it's Kandi!



The show will be produced by Truly Original with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker serving as executive producers.

Other new shows include amateur ballroom dancing docuseries Life is a Ballroom, dating show Love Without Borders, matchmaking series Love Match Atlanta, and the anticipated Summer House-Southern Charm show Summer House Winter Charm, in which stars from both shows will gather for a winter adventure in Vermont.

