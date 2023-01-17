Bella Hadid Channels Marilyn Monroe With New Blonde Hair Transformation

Bella Hadid has a drastic new look! On Tuesday, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her blonde tresses -- giving off major Marilyn Monroe energy.

"@sammcknight1," Hadid simply captioned the video, tagging her hairstylist, Sam McKnight.

In the clip, the model wears a barely-there tank top as she layers hairspray on her tightly curled tresses. After a few seconds, Hadid turns to the camera and says, "I think I’m done, what do you think?"

McKnight also shared the same video on his respective Instagram account, seemingly giving the model a callback to her post.

"I think I’m done 😘 @bellahadid," the stylist, who also works with Priyanka Chopra and Ashley Graham, said.

Monroe isn't the only blonde bombshell she is channeling with the look. In the comments, fans shared that Hadid's new hair also gives Gwen Stefani vibes.

For this transformation, Hadid decided to leave her eyebrows their natural brown. It's unclear just how long the platinum blonde will stick around, or if she's having fun with a wig at the moment.

Prior to her transformation, Hadid had been rocking honey blonde tresses. In December, the model took to her Instagram to share a picture of her new hair and shared a series of photos featuring her new look.