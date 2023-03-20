Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Celebrate His 44th Birthday at Disneyland With Sweet PDA

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo packed on the sweet PDA while celebrating his 44th birthday in the happiest place on Earth.

The Maroon 5 frontman and his 34-year-old model wife were spotted in Disneyland over the weekend, enjoying some family fun in the park with their daughters Dusty, 6, and Gio, 5. The family of four was seen wandering around the park, with Prinsloo planting a kiss on her husband's cheek as they walked.

The couple's third child, who was born in January, didn't join the family for the park fun this time.

The family outing came days after the couple made their return to the spotlight after Levine publicly addressed cheating allegations against him in October.

The pair were first seen on the red carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscars party, where they couldn't keep their hands to themselves for the occasion. Prinsloo debuted light blonde tresses to go along with her sleek, sparkling form-fitting black gown. Levine complemented her nicely, keeping things edgy with an all-black relaxed suit, along with his own buzzed blonde tresses. While on the carpet, Levine wrapped his arm around his wife and kissed her on the cheek as they posed for the cameras.

Getty Images

The spouses then walked their second red carpet together in less than a week at The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala on Thursday.

Prinsloo rocked a strapless black mini-dress with a cross necklace and open-toed leopard-print heels. Her husband -- who also performed that night -- matched her in an all-black ensemble, hugging and kissing her on the red carpet.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

While Prinsloo has not publicly commented on the allegations against Levine, she has seemingly stood by her man's side.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," Levine said in a statement when the accusations came out in October. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."