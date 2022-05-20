Becca Tilley Confirms Relationship With Hayley Kiyoko After Music Video Appearance and PDA

Becca Tilley and Hayley Kiyoko are making their romance official! On Friday, the 33-year-old Bachelor alum took to Instagram to share video that featured clips and pics from their time together.

"Hard to say if this is a hard or soft launch, but it is a launch," Tilley captioned the clip.

Tilley got support from Bachelor Nation in the comment section, including from Colton Underwood, the former Bachelor who came out as gay last year.

"We love a good launch," he wrote. "SO HAPPY FOR YOU."

Ashley Iaconetti also chimed in, writing, "So happy for you two!! I love your love!!"

"So happy for you guys!" Blake Horstmann commented, with Abigail Heringer adding, "Yay!!! Happy for you Becca!"

Amanda Stanton, Raven Gates and Tia Booth also shared their support in the comments.

The video came the day after Kiyoko celebrated the premiere of her new music video, "For the Girls," at Micky's in West Hollywood. At the event, the 31-year-old singer seemingly confirmed her romance with Tilley, who was there to support, an eyewitness tells ET.

The PDA moment happened when Kiyoko brought Tilley onstage and gave her a kiss in front of the crowd, the eyewitness says. ET has reached out to Tilley and Kiyoko's reps for comment.

TikTok

The exchange was captured in a TikTok video, in which Kiyoko presented Tilley with a rose before pulling her in for a kiss. Both women were smiling onstage and shared a hug and a second kiss, before Tilley returned to the crowd, the video shows.

The night out followed Tilley's appearance in Kiyoko's "For the Girls" music video, which put a queer spin on The Bachelor franchise.

"Not to get too deep, but with so many anti-LGBTQ+ bills being passed right now, it's very challenging to feel hopeful for our community," the singer told ET, who was on the set of the music video. "And so I wanted to create this for my fans, being able to watch this video, seeing people that look like them, thriving, being their true, authentic selves. And knowing that legislation trying to take that away from us is not going to take away our existence, our worth, our truth and the ability to find love."

The video featured Bachelor-style limo entrances, night-one drama, and the first impression rose, before Tilley's unexpected arrival interrupted the rose ceremony. A smile from Tilley and an eyebrow raise from Kiyoko ended the video.

"I think the Bachelor Nation's going to love this video. I'm a huge Bachelor fan, so I really try to celebrate the show... and I think they're going to love the surprise at the end too," Kiyoko told ET, alluding to Tilley's appearance.

Tilley, who previously appeared on two seasons of The Bachelor, reacted to the music video on Twitter, writing, "3rd time’s a charm 🌹 So so happy 🥰"

3rd time’s a charm 🌹



So so happy 🥰 — Becca Tilley (@beccatilley5) May 20, 2022

Tilley first appeared on The Bachelor during Chris Soules' season in 2015. After ending the season as the runner-up, Tilley vied for Ben Higgins' heart on the next season of the show. She came in fifth that time, and went on to date fellow Bachelor Nation star Robert Graham, but the pair called it quits in 2017.

When ET spoke to Tilley in December 2019, she confirmed that she'd been in a relationship for a year, though she didn't name her special someone.

"My last relationship with Robert was very public, and it made it very hard once we broke up, just the pressure of it. And I decided with this one, that I didn't want that. So I just have kept it private until I don't want to anymore," Tilley told ET at the time. "The people who I want to know, know about it. I think there's something really special that it's just ours."

"There's so many opinions, and people have so much to say about everything, and I just didn't want to let that into my relationship. But it's harder to keep private than it is to be public with it," she said. "I'll be honest. It does become a little more challenging to keep it private when everything else about my life is so public."

Tilley went on to tell ET that she and her love first met at a party. Kiyoko and Tilley were photographed together at NYLON'S Annual Young Hollywood party in May 2018.

"I think it was just an instant connection. I've never had something so instant, like, from the beginning," Tilley told ET.

As for when she'd be ready to reveal her romance publicly, Tilley said, "If there's a moment where I feel like, 'OK, I'm ready to let everybody into my relationship and everyone can have an opinion on it, [then I will share].'"