Bebe Rexha Channels Barbie in Hot Pink GRAMMYs Look and Details '70s-Inspired New Album (Exclusive)

Bebe Rexha took a trip to the past at the 65th Annual GRAMMYs on Sunday, telling ET she was "going for '70s Barbie" for her stunning red carpet look.

Rexha wore a custom Moschino cross-halter gown in bright pink with matching elbow-length gloves, platinum hair and swooping hoop earrings.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"That's the vibe, we're going for '70s Barbie," Rexha told ET's Nischelle Turner. Rexha is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for her song with David Guetta, "I'm Good." She was previously nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance with Florida Georgia Line in 2019.

Rexha said that the GRAMMYs "never" get old for her, and she was excited to return with her mom as her date again.

"This time we're just having, we are just going to enjoy ourselves," she said.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

On top of her own nomination, Rexha added she's especially looking forward to Bad Bunny's performance, who is nominated for Best Album, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Música Urbana Album.

In keeping with her stunning outfit, Rexha added that her next album will also be inspired by the 1970s.

"It's definitely more of a '70s dance world, which I've never done before' so I'm really excited" she said, adding that she will always be a fan of the dance genre. "I say, as long as people want to dance, dance music will never die."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night, including performances, GRAMMY winners and more.