BD Wong on Reuniting With 'Jurassic Park' Cast: 'It Was Really Crazy and Amazing' (Exclusive)

Nearly 30 years after BD Wong made his franchise debut as Dr. Henry Wu in Jurassic Park, the actor is reuniting with his original co-stars, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, who will all reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel, Jurassic World: Dominion.

“That was really crazy and amazing, and I loved it,” Wong tells ET’s Lauren Zima, before adding, “The movie’s gorgeous, and beautiful, and rather epic. I think [director] Colin Trevorrow really wanted to make a big movie to [close] out the trilogy.”

While it's the sixth installment of the Jurassic Park franchise, Dominion is actually the third Jurassic World movie, which also stars Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing. The two are joined by returning actors Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb) and Omar Sy (Barry Sembène).

The movie will pick up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw Isla Nublar destroyed by a volcano and a number of captured dinosaurs transported to an estate in Northern California, where they subsequently escaped.

Shot in England's Pinewood Studios and the country of Malta during the pandemic, it was one of the first major films to resume production after the lockdown. “We were quarantined… and the protocols were really, really intense. But there was this real strong sense of like really wanting to do right by the COVID restrictions,” Wong says.

As a result, the cast spent a lot of time together in between filming. “I spent Halloween in London and I handed out Halloween candy to Jeff Goldblum's kids,” Wong recalls. “We all spent the off-screen time in early November watching the election together, Chris Pratt and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Bryce Howard -- everybody together.”

While Jurassic World: Dominion doesn’t hit theaters until June 10, 2022, Wong can be seen in his return to TV following his Emmy-nominated role on Mr. Robot in season 2 of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens. On the Comedy Central series, he plays Nora’s father, Wally, who finds himself exploring his love life in the new episodes. “When I go to work, for all intents and purposes, Awkwafina is my daughter and I do love that relationship,” he says.

And for Wong, it also came with an opportunity to make his directorial debut on the season’s seventh episode. “I was grateful to be offered the opportunity to direct this show,” he says, noting that it’s a great episode for Wally. “The character that I play in the show, their development in the episode itself was really nice to act.”

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens season 2 premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.