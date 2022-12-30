Barbara Walters Dead at 93: Oprah Winfrey, Katie Couric and More Stars React

"Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer [sic]," former The View co-host Meghan McCain wrote. "Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism. Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon."

Barbara Walters will always be known as a trail blazer. Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.

Her creation of The View is something I will always be appreciative of. Rest in peace you will forever be an icon. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 31, 2022

Fellow former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell shared a video on Instagram, and she recalled watching Broadway shows with Walters.

"Although 93, who wouldn't take that, what a long and full legendary life she had," O'Donnell commented. " ... May she rest in peace, and may everyone remember what barriers she broke down for women. She really did, she was the first, and will always be remembered."

Another former The View co-host, Debbie Matenopoulos, took to her Instagram Story to share throwback pictures with Walters. Matenopoulos wrote in part, "You single handedly changed my life and the life of every other female journalist by leading the way for us all. May you rest in peace and in power and beauty you amazing woman!"

Instagram

Oprah Winfrey shared a picture with Walters on Instagram and paid tribute to Walters for paving the way for her.

"Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me—nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news," Winfrey wrote. "She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light."

A legend in her own right, Katie Couric also paid tribute to Walters with a sweet Instagram post in which Couric referred to Walters as "the OG of female broadcasters."

Couric added in her caption, "She was just as comfortable interviewing world leaders as she was Oscar winners and her body of work is unparalleled. I was a lucky recipient of her kindness and encouragement.

In her tribute, Alyssa Milano wrote, "Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice."

Rest In Peace, Barbara Walters. Thanks for helping me find my voice. pic.twitter.com/w6V5KhqMlC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 31, 2022

Robert Iger, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, called Walters "a true legend, a pioneer not just for women in journalism but for journalism itself."

"She was a one-of-a-kind reporter who landed many of the most important interviews of our time, from heads of state and leaders of regimes to the biggest celebrities and sports icons," he wrote. "I had the pleasure of calling Barbara a colleague for more than three decades, but more importantly, I was able to call her a dear friend. She will be missed by all of us at The Walt Disney Company, and we send our deepest condolences to her daughter, Jacqueline."

I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York. pic.twitter.com/fxSyU6BQk4 — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 31, 2022

Keep reading to see more celebs tributes to Walters.

Rest in Peace precious Peace Barbara Walters!! https://t.co/QQYSPorL3a — sheryl lee ralph (@thesherylralph) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters was an American institution. As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included. Her impact cannot be overstated. I’ll miss you, Barbara. Thank you for everything. pic.twitter.com/HokDilM6Rj — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) December 31, 2022

Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable. She cared about the truth and she made us care too. Fortunately, she inspired many other journalists to be just as unrelenting. We are all better off because of her. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) December 31, 2022

I GREW UP WATCHING HER W MY MOTHER AS A CHILD, DREAMING OF1 DAY SHOWING HER THAT I COULD B IMPORTANT ENOUGH 2 B INTERVIEWED BY #BARBARAWALTERS

SHE BCAME THE 1ST 2 GIV MY STORY A PLATFORM, EVEN IF SHE WAS NOT READY. MAY GOD KEEP HER SOUL #RIPBARBARAWALTERS https://t.co/2nMUodfPbx — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) December 31, 2022

Farewell and rest well, #BarbaraWalters. Thank you for your courage to blaze trails and have difficult conversations that mattered. pic.twitter.com/EiDTAqKGZ4 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) December 31, 2022

She worked so hard & helped a lot of younger women such as myself. Thank you, Barbara, for everything. You paved the way for all of us. You truly did. #RIP https://t.co/8yS19mb7Wn — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) December 31, 2022

Much will be made, rightly, of the trail Barbara blazed for women in our industry, but she was an inspiration to all of us. Smart, prepared, tough, and unafraid. A life force.



RIP to the legend, Barbara Walters. 🙏 https://t.co/tgKPDVhyp8 — Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) December 31, 2022

So often we toss around the words icon, legend, trailblazer - but Barbara Walters was all of these. And perhaps, above all else, Barbara Walters was brave. She paved the way for so many - we learned from her - and remain in awe of her to this day. RIP, Barbara. pic.twitter.com/ovmtCebcGe — David Muir (@DavidMuir) December 31, 2022

Rest In Peace Barbara Walters. You broke new ground for women in broadcasting. As my mother would say, you did it with such grace and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ndfOak2pPW — Jane O'Meara Sanders (@janeosanders) December 31, 2022

For young girls everywhere, Barbara Walters became a household name because she was fearless.



She earned the respect of world leaders, was an inspiration, proved women deserved to be in the room—and fought to uphold that standard.



Thank you and may you rest in peace. 💗 — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) December 31, 2022

Pioneering TV news broadcaster Barbara Walters has died.



A true trailblazer, she was the 1st woman anchor on the evening news.



And I was privileged to know her.



When she interviewed me, it was clear she did her homework. She was always prepared.



May she rest in power. https://t.co/DkZlpl2w3b — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) December 31, 2022