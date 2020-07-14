Banana Republic Sale: Up to 50% Off Must-Have Styles

Banana Republic is giving deals across its online store! The retailer is offering up to 50% off must-have styles and an extra 50% off sale styles sitewide for a limited time. You'll find great deal options like women's denim from $49 and men's polos from $19. Take an extra 10% of sale styles when you buy a mask with code EXTRA10.

Banana Republic also recently introduced its new Banana Republic Heritage Collection which features a capsule of vintage-inspired styles, reissued from the brand's archives. Shipping is free on orders of $50 or more and free extended returns apply for every purchase.

Now's the chance to score deep discounts on Banana Republic clothes, whether you're looking to shop for a new pair of shoes like sneakers or sandals or a summer dress.

Ahead, browse through ET's top sale item picks from Banana Republic.

Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.