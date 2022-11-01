Bad Bunny Says He's Taking a Break in 2023 'for My Physical Health'

Bad Bunny's had one helluva year. He started 2022 with a return to the WWE for a Royal Rumble match in January, joined the Marvel universe in April, released his history-makingUn Verano Sin Ti album in May, walked his first film red carpet in August for his feature film debut in Bullet Train, all the while rightfully earning a multitude of accolades. With so much success this year, it's worth wondering what Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio has in store for 2023, and some fans may or may not like his answer.

During an interview with Billboard, which bestowed the Puerto Rican sensation as its 2022 Top Artist of the Year, Bad Bunny explained why he's decided that the "Year of the Bunny" will be followed up with year of the tortoise. As in, he's slowing things way down in 2023.

"I'm taking a break," the rapper answers when asked point-bank what he'll be doing next year. "2023 is for me, for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe, enjoy my achievements. We're going to celebrate. Let's go here, let's go there, let's go on the boat. I have a couple of sporadic commitments, and I'll go to the studio, but there's no pressure. Remember yourself, cabrón [a term of endearment meaning "dumbass."] You've worked your a** off."

The "Diles" rapper capped off a spectacular year when he made GRAMMYs history last month, after the superstar earned an Album of the Year nomination for the 2023 GRAMMY Awards for his 2022 album, Un Verano Sin Ti, the first-ever all-Spanish album to earn the honor in the GRAMMYs' 65-year history.

Only two Latin artists have previously contended in the Album of the Year category: Carlos Santana, who won in 2000 with Supernatural, and Cardi B, who was nominated in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy, but was beat out by Kacey Musgraves' Golden Hour.

Bad Bunny, who also earned the honor of being named Apple Music's Artist of the Year last month, was conspicuously snubbed from the GRAMMYs other Big 4 categories, but his album also earned a nod for Best Música Urbana Album.

The reggaeton rapper is also the top-nominated artist at the 2023 Latin GRAMMYs, where he earned 10 nominations this year, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. That also makes Un Verano Sin Ti the first-ever album to be nominated for Album of the Year at both the GRAMMYs and the Latin GRAMMYs.

According to Billboard, some of Bad Bunny's other accolades also include being this year's highest-grossing touring artist, with over $375.5 million in ticket sales. His tour, the World's Hottest Tour, also broke venue revenue records in 12 of 15 U.S. markets, including New York City. Billboard also revealed his Un Verano Sin Ti is "the first non-English album to ever top the year-end Billboard 200 albums ranking," tying Drake's Views and Disney's Frozen soundtrack for the most weeks (13) at No. 1 on the chart in the last decade.