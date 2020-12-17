'Bachelorette' Tayshia Adams' Season Finale: How to Watch ET's Live 'Roses & Rose' Recap With Lauren Zima

We've made it to the end of Tayshia Adams' season of The Bachelorette! The 30-year-old's journey on the ABC dating show will come to a close in a dramatic two-night finale -- and ET will be right here to recap everything that goes down.

Monday night's episode will see Tayshia take things to the next level with her final three -- Brendan, Ivan and Zac -- in the fantasy suites. But, as ET's exclusive promo teases, Ben may be coming back post-elimination.

Then, after a rose ceremony, on Tuesday night Tayshia will introduce the remaining men to her family. That's when her dad will warn her about potentially making a big mistake -- but who has her heart is ultimately up to Tayshia.

How Do I Watch? The season finale of The Bachelorette will air over two nights next week, on Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

ET's Lauren Zima will be recapping everything that goes down on a special Roses & Rose Live directly after each episode. Watch at ETLive.com or on CBS All Access, or on the ET Live app on your connected and/or mobile device.

How Can I Follow ET's Live Blog? Circle back to ETonline on Monday and Tuesday, where we will be providing live updates when each episode kicks off at 8 p.m. ET!