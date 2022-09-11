'Bachelorette' Contestant James McCoy Taylor Arrested on DWI and Carrying a Weapon Charges

James McCoy Taylor, a contestant on season 12 of The Bachelorette, was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, ET has learned.

The reality TV alum and country singer was stopped by officers in Katy, Texas, on Saturday, September 10. Taylor was booked at the College Point Police Station and posted a total bond of $6,000 -- $2,000 for his DWI and a $4,000 bond for his possession of a firearm, according to booking records.

Taylor is seen smiling in his mug shot photo while wearing a plaid button-down shirt. He has yet to publicly address the arrest.

Brazos County Detention Center

Fans will remember Taylor as a contestant on JoJo Fletcher’s season of the famed reality dating show. He was sent home during the seventh week of the season and Fletcher went on to get engaged to Jordan Rodgers. They got married in May of this year following a six-year engagement.

Taylor's time following his appearance on The Bachelorette has not been without incident. After attending the march on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to protest President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 election, the show's creator Mike Fleiss deemed he is "exiled from Bachelor Nation."

Fleiss tweeted at the time, "Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya... You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation !!!"

'Bachelor's Rachel Lindsay co-signed Fleiss' statement, writing, “Reason #4853569536 we have to do better with casting.”