'Bachelorette' Alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are Hosting New Dating Show 'The Big D'

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are helping divorcees find love again. The couple, who met on Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette, will be hosting TBS' dating show, The Big D.

From the creators of Dating Naked and Are You the One?, this dating show will follow recent divorcees as they search for romance in paradise with one catch -- their exes will be along for the journey.

Here's how the game works. Over the course of several weeks, 10 divorced couples move into a tropical villa in Costa Rica to re-learn how to date while looking for love with the other contestants in the house. The group takes part in revealing relationship EX-ercises designed to help the singles form connections, make peace with their former partners, and finally get over the issues holding them back from dating. At the end of each episode, one person who isn't relationship material will be eliminated. Jealous exes may try to send their rival home or perhaps even defend their exes’ honor.

“After a year full of challenges, the opportunity to join forces with TBS and help people find love was a no-brainer,” said Fletcher and Rodgers of hosting the The Big D. “We’re excited to go on this adventure in paradise with romantic hopefuls as they step out of their comfort zones and face unconventional dating scenarios in hopes of finding new love.”

Fletcher and Rodgers have been open about the ups, down and near breakups in their own relationship. Check out ET's exclusive interview with the couple where they talk about their romance woes.