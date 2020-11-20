'Bachelorette' Alum Hannah Brown Consults With a Matchmaker as She Starts Dating Again

Hannah Brown has declared that she's "back in the dating game," but she's going to need a little help.

On a recent YouTube video, the Bachelorette alum sits down with Nora Dekeyser, who is the reality star's life coach and a former professional matchmaker, to talk about how she's going about finding love again.

While she's ready to get back out there, Brown admits that until recently she had not dated since starring on The Bachelorette. "If you don't know yourself completely or you lose sight of that, it becomes, 'What do I want? Who do I want to be with?'" she shares. "...It got really hard for me. So, for a while I tried to numb it as much as possible."

Brown added, "I think I am truly ready to give and receive love again, but it definitely has been a journey."

The 26-year-old reality star also shares that she signed herself up for a dating app after a guy she was "sort of talking to" ditched her yet another time. "Heck, I've been on a dating show, I can get on a dating app. It can happen anywhere."

Brown is happy that she got herself "out there," but confides to Dekeyser that it "just wasn't right."

"Soon as I walk up, I would know immediately," Brown says of her latest dates. "...It's just been a little frustrating but I'm trying not to let it get me down."

Dekeyser asks Brown to elaborate more on exactly what she's looking for in a partner, seeing as she claims to know her past dates weren't right for her upon just walking up to them.

"There's an energy when you walk up to somebody. It's not even about how attractive they are," Brown replies, adding that she's looking for "confident energy."

"There has to be something about them that's super confident and open," she shares, noting that she'd like someone honest after already having "issues with that."

At the end of her season of The Bachelorette, Brown got engaged to Jed Wyatt only to find out that he had a girlfriend when he came on the reality show.

As for other attributes she's looking for, Brown says she'd like someone who is successful in whatever they are pursuing, stable, fun and has a similar faith. She also wants to be able to express her emotions and let her "feelings be valid."

Brown does admit that she's trying to get out of some bad habits she's accrued when looking for a mate.

"I'll drool over a d**chebag in like a second," she quips before delivering a message to her future special someone. "...Like, I know he's out there and I'm praying for you because bless your soul. But I know you'll have a good time sometimes if you're with me. Other times, we have support (gestures to Dekeyser)."

Brown tells Dekeyser that she thinks she's most ready to find her person because she's not desperate to find someone. "I'm going to continue to put myself out there, and go on dates," she vows. "The more I'm working on me and that journey is really important. I'm really clear about what I want and what I expect."