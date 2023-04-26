'Bachelorette' Alum Becca Kufrin Is Pregnant With First Child

Prepare the nursery! Bachelorette alum Becca Kufrin announced on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs.

"Party of 5 coming September 2023," Kufrin wrote on Instagram in reference to the couple's two dogs and unborn child. "Little Bebe, we can't wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow. We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad"

Kufrin starred on season 14 of The Bachelorette, and finished with a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen. Kufrin and Yrigoyen stayed together for two years, before ultimately calling off their engagement. She later met Jacobs while appearing on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Though they split up on the show, the couple later rekindled and announced their engagement in May 2022, after Kufrin proposed to Jacobs.

“In the ultimate plot twist…HE SAID YES,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

"We've been keeping this secret just between us and close family & friends for a while but we're so excited to shout it from the rooftops! I finally found my chauffeur for life and the one who makes my heart smile every single day. I can't wait to do it all with you Tommy, thanks for making me the happiest gal alive," she added. "I love you to the moon & back ♥️."

Jacobs celebrated Kufrin's proposal on his own social media, too. "The ultimate UNO reverse card / power move. You keeping me on my toes for a lifetime has a great ring to it. Cheers to forever Boops #Fiance," he wrote.