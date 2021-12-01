Bachelor Matt James Gets a Brazilian Bikini Wax With Pal Tyler Cameron

Matt James and Tyler Cameron are trying to put themselves in women's shoes. In a video posted to Cameron's YouTube channel, the Bachelor franchise stars and two of their pals have a spa day, complete with manicures, facials, and a bikini wax.

"We've done our nails. We've done our faces. Now it's time to really put it to the test of what women go through," Cameron told the group. "They have it pretty good, but now we've gotta see what it's really about."

After drawing numbers out of the bowl, Cameron, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, was up first, admitting to the camera, "I'm just nervous as f**k."

"He's the dude who recommended this," James commented of Cameron. "He's gotta nut up. No pun intended."

What followed next was lots of screaming and cursing from Cameron as he underwent the Brazilian bikini wax.

"Oh s**t. It's bleeding. Yo, what the f**k. That one's across everything. You're just trying to f**k me up. You're making this personal," he said between screams. "F**k. F**k. Dammit. Golly. S**t, the balls do not feel good."

When he was done, a nonchalant Cameron told the others, "It's good man. It's crazy. It's a quick excruciating pain, but you can get through it."

James, the current Bachelor, had his turn next. Though he was more stoic than Cameron at the start, James was eventually screaming, too.

"S**t. Damn. That s**t's hot as f**k. Oh come on, we weren't going to do down there. C'mon. That s**t burns, dude," he yelled. "... Ah! I'm done. I should've got my a** out of this damn chair. Ah! Where's that baby powder at?"

After the two remaining pals had their turn with the wax, Cameron dubbed the day a success.

"Today was a great day. Today was a day of showing Matt what these girls go through when it comes to getting ready to be on The Bachelor, so Matt can have a real appreciation when these girls come out of the limo," he explained. "We got our nails done, we got our facials, and we finished it off by getting waxed. Everything is done. It's off. It's clear. Kudos to you guys."

"It was an incredible time, but it's time to walk out of here," he added. "I'm hurt. I gotta get home."

Though James tried to prepare for the show the best he could, he recently told ET's Lauren Zima that the reality series broke him down "1000 percent."

"It really did break me down," he said. "There were a lot of conversations that I had, that I needed to have that I hadn't had and I wasn't planning on having -- but that's where this whole experience took me and I'm so fortunate for it. I grew up as a man and it allowed me to be vulnerable for these women."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.