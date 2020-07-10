'Bachelor' Matt James' Contestants Revealed: Meet the 43 Women Who Could Compete for His Heart

The contestants competing for Matt James' heart on his season of The Bachelor have been revealed. The ABC dating show announced 43 women who could appear on James' cycle on Monday.

James' contestants are mostly in their 20s. Four out of the 43 hopefuls are in their 30s, while the youngest contestant is 21.

The ABC Food Tours founder was announced as the Bachelor franchise's first Black Bachelor in June, three months after he was revealed as a contestant on Clare Crawley's upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The coronavirus pandemic delayed filming of Crawley's season from March to July, during which some recasting occurred. Her season will premiere on Oct. 13, while James is about to start filming.

We are giving you an early look at the women who may be on this season of #TheBachelor in 2021! Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose. Posted by The Bachelor on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

In an interview with ET last week, host Chris Harrison previewed what fans can expect from James' season -- and confirmed that like The Bachelorette, the cycle will be filmed in a "bubble."

"Number one, yes, we are still in a quarantine pandemic bubble. I think the most important things we learned from last season -- it worked, it was successful. What we did was 100 percent successful. We had no issues whatsoever, so if it's not broke, don't fix it," he said. "So, we're gonna get right back in that bubble."

"Different location, we're not gonna be in Palm Springs," Harrison said of the Bachelor set, which is reportedly Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Pennsylvania. "This is a little more expansive. I can tell you there's gonna be a lot more offered to us as far as being outdoors. It's not gonna be 155 degrees, which helps. Shooting on the surface of the sun was difficult this summer. So, this place is gonna give us a lot more outdoors, a lot more activities."

Harrison said he's kept in touch with James since the Bachelor announcement in June, and that fans are going to "absolutely fall in love" with him when they see him on screen.

"He is so unbelievably genuine, smart, kind, has such a great head on his shoulders. He's a perfect Bachelor, he is the kind of guy this show was made for," he raved.

"The women that are coming in to be on the show are unbelievably lucky. They're going to find an amazing man to fall in love with. And I can't wait to get on set, start shooting for him, night one begins and we get going again," Harrison added. "I did see that [a headline] claimed we have started shooting the show. I'm still home in my office. Matt, if you're out there, dude, don't give out any roses yet!"

The Bachelor will premiere in early 2021. In the meantime, fans can look forward to Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, which will kick off Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.