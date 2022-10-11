'Bachelor in Paradise' Preview: The Women Sob and Ask to Go Home After They're Replaced by New Ladies

Everything is about to change in Paradise. At the end of Tuesday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, fans finally got a more in-depth look at the season's long-awaited twist, which will go into effect next week.

Before the massive change rocks the beach, things are already shaky in Paradise. While Brandon is falling in love with Serene, and Brittany and Andrew are developing their newfound connection, Shanae continues to be torn between James and Logan, Peter's cringeworthy behavior gets even worse, and a medical emergency brings an ambulance to the beach.

Then, host Jesse Palmer teases, "Chaos comes to Paradise. The beach blows up."

"Ladies, go pack your bags. You’ll be leaving Paradise immediately," Jesse tells the women, before warning them, "It’s not just being apart from one another that’s going to test your relationship, there is something else."

With that, five new women arrive. As the OG ladies pack their bags through tears, Jill tells the cameras, "If you’re not going to give me a love story, I’m leaving," Genevieve declares, "This is insane. I want to go home," and Brittany sobs, "It’s just not OK."

The leaving ladies' feelings are summed up in one shot, when they all step out onto the balcony and scream, "F**k you, Jesse Palmer."

As the women leave the beach, Genevieve complains that she's going to be "in my f**king head in a hotel" while her love interest, Aaron, is "on this beach with all the other girls." Next, Jill threatens to blow Jacob's "d**k clean off" if he hooks up with someone else, just as the cameras flash to show him making out with a new arrival.

At the same time, Lace wonders if her connection with Rodney is "enough," as Logan, who's shown interest in Shanae, admits, "The question is: What’s the right thing to do, and what will I do?"

"Paradise will never be the same," Jesse warns. "Who will remain faithful? Who will fall for temptation? Who won’t survive the big split?"

All of those questions lead Serene to speak for the ladies as she declares, "We’re ready to burn Paradise down."

When ET spoke to Jill earlier this month, she admitted that all of the women handled the "very unexpected" twist "in very different ways."

"The twist was really, really hard on me... You see the lineup of women and you're like, 'Oh my god... They're fresh from the AC, they're looking really good and we look like dogs. We've been living on the beach forever,'" she recalled. "We were sad because that place had become our home, so to have to leave our guys and have to have them [with] all this temptation, it was really tough. You'll see me probably spiral a bit trying to grapple with that change."

On the guys' side, Aaron confirmed to ET that the "really big" change "did have a pretty epic effect" on the beach. Meanwhile, bartender Wells Adams also discussed the twist in an interview with ET, hinting that it's the most dramatic moment of the season.

"We make all the women leave. That's pretty bad. The ladies don't like that," he said. "We do some other things, too, that piss people off. There's also some really crazy moments that happen."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up-to-date on all the drama on the beach.