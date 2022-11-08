'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals How Jill's Lyft Comment Landed Him a Couch -- and a Job (Exclusive)

Jacob Rapini is finally getting a couch -- and it's all thanks to Jill Chin. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star following the season 8 reunion taping, and he revealed how Jill's exit insult resulted in him landing a couch and a job.

It all started earlier this season, when Jacob broke things off with Jill after split week. When Jill was being driven away from the beach in tears, she lamented of Jacob, "A Lyft driver can break my f**king heart? F**k. He sold his house for cash and I cried over him."

Lyft entered into the drama next, taking to Twitter to write, "We don't claim Jacob." Jacob took offense to that, replying, "I guess 5 stars and 1100 rides means nothing."

Lyft then apparently saw the error of their ways, telling Jacob, "Sorry for the drama, the beach got the best of us. @jacobrapini – as an apology, will you accept a couch? (no seriously, we wanna buy you one) #BachelorInParadise."

Jacob replied with a screenshot of a nearly $2,500 couch, writing, "Wow haha. That’s incredible @lyft 5 star platinum drivers deserve the best. How about a 5 star couch?"

Wow haha🤩 That’s incredible @lyft😭 5 star platinum drivers deserve the best. How about a 5 star couch?😍😍 https://t.co/liefpcEK8z pic.twitter.com/AdYo3rzOxB — Jacob Rapini (@JacobRapini) November 1, 2022

The company agreed to Jacob's terms, and while fans many assume the exchange was all just a bit of social media fun, Jacob told ET that Lyft is sticking to its promise.

"They just asked me for my address and I'm like, 'Are you kidding me?' I haven’t been able to sit down in months," Jacob joked. "I'm eating dinner standing up, watching TV. I am so stoked."

The company gave him a $4,000 budget for his new piece of furniture, but Jacob doesn't plan to break the bank. "They're like, 'Up to four grand, I'm like, 'That's OK I'll do, like, three grand. I can settle for $3,000."

Not only is Jacob finally going to have a place to sit, but Lyft has offered him a job too.

"When they reached out to me, I talked to the head of social media, I talked to head of PR, and they're like, 'We love you so much. First off, we want you to be a brand ambassador,'" Jacob said. "I'm waiting for my exclusivity contract to end here in a little bit and [then] let's do this."

When it comes down to it, Jacob, who said he is "so blessed, so amazed," noted that he's "just excited to sit down on a couch."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. (No episode will air on Nov. 8 due to the election.) Follow along with ET's coverage of the show to stay up to date on all the drama on the beach.