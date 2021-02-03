'Bachelor' Fans React to Chris Harrison Controversy, Anna's Apology & More After 'Women Tell All'

The Bachelor's "Women Tell All" episode brought some old and new tensions to the forefront on Monday. From Chris Harrison's appearance to a surprisingly candid confrontation between two contestants, the special left fans with a lot to talk about on social media.

The show kicked off with a disclaimer, explaining why Harrison was hosting the episode after he previously announced that he would be stepping back following his controversial remarks about racism accusations against Rachael Kirkconnell back in February.

As Harrison welcomed viewers to the special with a smile, text appeared onscreen that read, "Previously recorded on February 4, 2021."

This struck many viewers, who took to Twitter to comment on Harrison's involvement, and expressed how some of his jokes and remarks are now unintentionally ironic or have not aged well.

A lot of Chris Harrison’s lines tonight have not aged well. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ohk2VBQLQG — Jane (@JaneMcDWrites1) March 2, 2021

Bachelor Nation whenever Chris Harrison is on screen: #TheBachelorABC pic.twitter.com/gSmfxrNXVp — Project Girl Band (@projectgrlband) March 2, 2021

Chris Harrison: You don’t know how this season ends!



bruh you didn’t even know how this season would end #theBachelor pic.twitter.com/PRqy5MY1QZ — Erin M (@erinmurray16) March 2, 2021

Chris Harrison every time he promises us that THIS is the most dramatic season yet #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oeJZrMVEMT — nat 🔮 (@natalie_marina) March 2, 2021

Me listening to Chris Harrison making jokes tonight #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FgIbCEY6bu — Bachelor Party (@BachPartyPod) March 2, 2021

This was especially true when it came to Harrison's farewell at the end of the episode, when he said -- in reference to the coronavirus lockdowns -- "Hopefully soon, we'll all be together again."

Chris saying I hope we’ll all be back together soon #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/JLBbOtEXWB — m a d a (@MadalyneStanden) March 2, 2021

Although Harrison wasn't the only person who sparked some strong reactions from fans.

Another highlight came when Brittany confronted Anna over the drama that began when Anna publicly accused her of being an escort on the show.

Anna went on to apologize, and to say that she was acting out due to her own insecurity. Some fans didn't feel she was genuine with her apology, and made it clear that they still hadn't moved past her actions.

Anna should teach a masterclass about how to center yourself in an apology #thebachelor #FireChrisHarrison pic.twitter.com/sHalpKMqMy — Farewell, Chris Harrison (@DoBettrBachs) March 2, 2021

Some fans, however, had a hard time moving past a remark Anna made when she said that Chicago -- where both she and Brittany hail from -- is "a small town."

when anna calls chicago a small town #Bachelor pic.twitter.com/f2r3pM46oD — camille jo shepherd (@camilliejo) March 2, 2021

not Anna saying that Chicago is a small TOWN #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/oZn36S72jB — Hav (@Havyn_Steele) March 2, 2021

Meanwhile, as ABC and the show's producers are still reeling from the fallout over the ongoing controversy surrounding this season, there's no clear choice for the nextBachelorette.

It was believed that Katie would be the heir apparent, but it seems that things have changed behind-the-scenes, and fans have a lot of suggestions for who should helm the next season of that particular Bachelor Nation franchise -- with the most popular candidates being Katie, Abigail and Serena P.

omg serena sending the bachelor home in a limo on HIS SHOW#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/UvFTNj1dYD — Maryn (@maryngochuico) February 23, 2021

Serena P. on GMA tomorrow? Okay I guess that's one way to announce the new bachelorette huh? 😅 #Bachelor — Rachel Andresen (@rachellee_7) March 2, 2021

I know I always root for contestants from Toronto, but Serena is easily one of my favourites of all time #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/IJPTpO5JsH — Bachelor Fan (@TheBachelorsFan) March 2, 2021

Abigail needs to be the next bachelorette! I LOVE HER #WomenTellAll #Bachelor — fearlessly, markus (@justmarKus05) March 2, 2021

i really like both abigail and serena p but i’ve been following katie long before the bachelor and she is someone who can bring fun and humor to a season of the bachelorette. she also stood up towards bullying which i applaud as no one else in the house did.she could run a season — via🖤 (@viacatingub) March 2, 2021

