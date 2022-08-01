'Bachelor' Alum Madison Prewett Is Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt: 'Worth the Wait'

Madison Prewett is a bride-to-be! The 26-year-old Bachelor alum and Grant Michael Troutt took to Instagram on Monday to announce their engagement with a joint post.

In the engagement pics, Prewett is stunning in a white dress, and her now-fiancée, who popped the question on the beach while standing in the middle of candles placed in the shape of a heart, sports a baby blue suit.

The couple smiles for the camera, shares a passionate kiss and lovingly stares into each other's eyes in the photos. Prewett also shows off her stunning engagement ring in one shot.

"7.31.22," the couple captioned the shot. "You were worth the wait."

Bachelor Nation was quick to offer their congrats in the comment section, with Amanda Stanton, Vanessa Grimaldi, Becca Tilley, Raven Gates, and Ashley Iaconetti all posting their well-wishes.

Prewett also got a comment from Hannah Ann Sluss, alongside whom she competed on Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.

"So beautiful," Sluss gushed. "CONGRATS you deserve it!!! So happy for you!"

Prewett and Troutt went public with their relationship in May after five months of dating. At the time, Prewett gushed that Troutt is "so full of passion and purpose and joy."

"You are my best friend. My favorite hello. My hardest goodbye. There’s nobody else in the world like you," she wrote in part. "Let’s keep dreaming, vibing, serving, and loving."

Troutt shared a loving announcement of his own at the time, posting cute pics and a sweet caption.

"You make me smile like nobody else. You have an infectious laughter and joy about you that is so attractive to the world. You love people fiercely. I’ve never met somebody that walks with such grace and beauty," he wrote in part. "You seek to honor God with all that you are. You inspire me to be better."

Bachelor Nation met Prewett in 2020 when season 24 of The Bachelor aired. Prewett and Sluss were Weber's final two contestants. The pilot popped the question to the latter woman after Prewett left the show when she learned that Weber slept with other women during the Fantasy Suites.

Weber and Sluss' engagement ended shortly thereafter, the one-time couple revealed on the "After the Final Rose" special. It was during that same episode that Weber and Prewett rekindled their romance, though they called things off days later.