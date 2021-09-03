'Bachelor' Alum Corinne Olympios and Vincent Fratantoni Split After Nearly Two Years Together

Corinne Olympios and Vincent Fratantoni have called it quits. The 29-year-old Bachelor alum and her entrepreneur former beau ended their nearly two year-long romance, he confirms to ET.

"Yes, we did break up," Frantantoni tells ET. "The relationship wasn’t working and I didn’t want to waste any more time. I hope she finds happiness with whoever she meets in the near future."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that the pair ended their relationship "within the last few weeks" because "they both wanted different things."

"Corinne is doing her own thing and staying busy with friends. She moved out of Vincent's house in Arizona and she is living in Miami again," the source says. "She wants to go to New York and spend some time there and go out."

The pair was first linked in December 2019. The next month, Olympios revealed on the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast that she and Fratantoni first connected over Instagram, liking and commenting on each other's photos for years before eventually going on a date.

In the same interview, Olympios expressed her hope that she'd be off the market "for good this time" amid her relationship with Fratantoni.

Fans first got to know Olympios on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor in 2017. She went on to appear on season four of Bachelor in Paradise later that year.