'Bachelor' Alum Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He’s 'Definitely Getting a Vasectomy'

"I'm definitely getting a vasectomy," Luyendyk told Ashley Iaconetti, before revealing that he and his wife made the decision during a family trip to Hawaii.

"We were in Hawaii and it was really challenging because Hawaii doesn't have Postmates. They don't have grocery stores that are open late. Basically it's like going back in time 30 years," he explained. "It was hard with the twins because there was less help. Right now if I don't want to cook dinner I just order Postmates. There you have to go to a grocery store, which for us was a 20-minute drive. It was very difficult."

"At that point, we were like, 'This is it. This is it,'" Luyendyk said with a laugh. "We just felt a little bit overwhelmed, so we decided as a couple that three's enough."

Luyendyk and Burnham, he said, are "so happy" with the kids that they do have, and want to devote all of their attention to them.

"We have our boy, we have the two girls. I'm already 40. I can't be having kids any later than this in life. I want to be an active dad," he explained. "I think three's OK."

Luyendyk admitted that life with three kids under the age of three is "tough," though he assured Iaconetti, who's currently expecting her first child, that it's "definitely worth it."

"I feel like a lot of parents use this term 'season of life.' This is just a very difficult season of life," Luyendyk said. "I love them so much. When we're away from them, or even when they go to bed, we're on our phones looking a pictures of them. We're obsessed, obviously."

"But it is a very difficult season to get through, the late nights, sometimes they don't sleep. You never really can have a solid plan. You have to be adaptable all the time, so that you can handle it," he continued. "Some nights we're crying. Some nights I want wine, but I can't because I know I'm going to get up seven times in the middle of the night, so I have to be ready."

Luyendyk added, "It's just a different life, but I wouldn't take it back. As a new parent of twins, it's tough. I never realized how tough it would be, but it's tough for sure."

