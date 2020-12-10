Ayesha Curry to Host First-Ever 'Frozen' Virtual Playdate

Ayesha Curry is gearing up to bring a day of fun to kids of all ages! Disney announced on Monday that the 31-year-old TV personality will host the first-ever Frozen Virtual Playdate during the annual Frozen Fan Fest.

Set to take place at 9 a.m. PT on Oct. 18, the Virtual Playdate, which will be available for one day only, will include new and curated content and immersive activities such as an Olaf drawing lesson, a sing-along, a dance lesson and an American Sign Language tutorial of "Show Yourself."

Additionally, participants will get an exclusive first look at the trailer for the previously announced Olaf origin story short film, Once Upon a Snowman, which will debut on Disney+ Oct. 23.

"I’m thrilled to join in on all of the Frozen Fan Fest fun as the host of the first-ever Frozen Virtual Playdate. We are big fans of Frozen 2 in our home, and I love that the film celebrates the importance of family, which is something that’s deeply important to me," Curry said in a press release of her three kids with husband Steph Curry: Riley, 8, Ryan, 5, and Canon, 2.

"I’m overjoyed to be a part of an event that offers families a fun way to spend quality time together, all while enjoying the magic of Arendelle in their homes," she added.

For a full schedule of Frozen Fan Fest activities click here.