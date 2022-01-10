Ayesha Curry Addresses Claims She's in an Open Relationship: 'Don't Disrespect My Marriage'

Ayesha Curry is putting a pin in the rumors about her relationship with husband Steph Curry. In a since-deleted comment, the Full Plate author replied to users who suggested that her and the NBA star were in an open relationship.

“Good gracious God almighty @stephencurry30 … 🥵🥰 my baby’s @gq cover shoot,” she captioned a picture posted on her Instagram from her husband’s latest spread in GQ.

After seeing several comments claiming that the couple were in an open relationship, the mother-of-three set the record straight.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” Ayesha, 32, wrote in since-deleted comments captured by TMZ and The Shade Room. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Please don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Ayesha and Steph, have been married since 2011. The pair, who were high school sweethearts, are parents to Riley, 9, Ryan, 6, and Cannon, 3.

The chef and the record-setting basketball star recently celebrated 10 years of marriage. In honor of the celebration, the duo renewed their vows in a surprise ceremony, officiated by their oldest daughter, Riley.

Ahead of the celebration, Ayesha spoke to ET about the teamwork and support that goes into their relationship.

"We're celebrating our 10-year wedding anniversary this summer, so like -- we've grown up together, in every sense of the word," Ayesha said. "My support is his support, vice versa. It's like we hold each other up. We hold each other accountable. And when I have those days where I feel like I want to give up, he is always there to be like, 'Nope! Put on your clothes.'"