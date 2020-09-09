Away Luggage Is Having Its First-Ever Sale

Cult-favorite luggage brand Away Travel is having their first-ever sale. Hop on the trend and snag one of Away's best-selling suitcases or travel bags before they sell out.

Upgrade your travel game with one of Away's stylish, minimalist suitcases, duffle bags, or backpacks. Their direct-to-consumer sales model allows them to deliver quality travel accessories at a reasonable price point, and now their bags are even more of a steal thanks to the sale prices. Their suitcases are both lightweight yet durable, built to last, and come with an optional battery to charge all your devices while on the go.

This once-in-a-lifetime Away sale is happening now through Sept. 15, with discounts up to 50% off all of their best-selling suitcases and travel bags. Shop their various different styles to find the perfect one for you, all of which come in a bunch of cool colors. Metallics, pastels, brights or neutrals, there is an Away travel bag for everyone.

Shop ET Style's Away Sale picks below.