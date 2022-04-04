Avril Lavigne on What Fans Can Expect From 'Sk8r Boi' Movie, Including Possible Cameos (Exclusive)

Avril Lavigne is turning her biggest hit into a film! The 37-year-old rocker spoke with ET’s Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner during the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, and shared where she is at with her "Sk8er Boi" film.

“Well, I don’t have my cast yet, but I've been working on it already for two years,” the singer said about the project. “Songwriting, making an album takes like six months or a year. Making a movie takes, like, five years.”

While it’s not all set in stone, Lavigne promises she has already started. “I’ve got a writer and a director and just in the process of putting that all together,” she added. “I’m producing it. So, it’s a whole new learning process for me and I'm excited to grow and go into a whole new adventure.”

Lavigne doesn’t know exactly who the leading man will be, but she has an idea of the qualities the actor needs to have for the role.

“He just has to have a ton of swag,” she noted of her skater boy. “We haven’t casted him yet. But what’s cool is a lot of my friends in music, from all different bands, I was saying to, like, some of them, 'You have to make a cameo.'”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

One person she suggested is pro-skater and pal Tony Hawk. “When I skateboarded with Tony Hawk last summer, I was like, ‘Hey, you totally have to be in this skater boy movie, will you?’”

According to Lavigne, Hawk just has one request, which was, “Just call me skater dad."

“He doesn’t like to be called skater boy. He likes to be called skater dad," she mused.

“Sk8ter Boi” came out in 2002, and recently, the song has picked up steam as the pop-punk era has made a comeback, thanks to TikTok.

Lavigne floated the idea of the film around late last year while marking its 20th anniversary.

"I’m actually going to turn this song into a film and take it to the next level," the "Bite Me” singer said during an appearance on the She Is the Voice podcast in December.

The singer gave a little backstory on the song and the film’s possibilities.

“You know what it was like in high school, you have all the different groups and cliques, and there's, like, skaters, preps, jocks. It's kind of like a missed opportunity at love," she said about the song's origin. "The skater boy is in love with the preppy girl but, like, she's too cool for him, but then five years from now, she's feeding the baby and she's all alone, down the road, she wishes she would have followed her heart and not tried to live up to society's expectations and stuff.”