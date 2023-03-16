Aubrey Plaza, Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderrama and More Join First-Ever NHMC Visionary Alliance

The National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) is making history, with some help from a group of influential celebs who are lending their voices together for a common cause.

According to a press release issued by NHMC, the organization has formed the first-ever Visionary Alliance, which "consists of some of the most dynamic and celebrated Latine voices in the creative space who are aligned in their support of NHMC’s mission, innovative programming, and advocacy."

The first group of stars who have joined the Visionary Alliance include Aubrey Plaza, Eva Longoria, Wilmer Valderrama, Rosario Dawson, Gabriel Luna, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justina Machado, Danny Pino, Diane Guerrero, Gina Torres, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Harvey Guillén, Lisa Vidal, Wilson Cruz and Yvett Merino.

"We are elated that some of the most talented and influential voices in the entertainment world are part of our first-ever Visionary Alliance," President & CEO of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, Brenda Victoria Castillo, said in a statement to ET. "These members are visionaries in their own right who have paved their own lanes in this industry and throughout their careers have been champions for what we stand and advocate for every day."

The stars who joined the Visionary Alliance shared their take on the endeavor, and why they are excited to lend their voice and platform to the efforts.

"I'm honored to join the National Hispanic Media Coalition for its first-ever Visionary Alliance," Plaza shared. "NHMC is not afraid to take up space and make noise to bring attention to the lack of diversity in our industry as a whole, and it’s fitting that they have brought all of us together to truly realize a vision for an inclusive Hollywood."

Longoria shared, "Representation on screen matters – it shapes not just how others see us, but also how we see ourselves."

"Together we will actively work towards a new Hollywood that uplifts Latino and Hispanic voices so the world can see the joy, the power, and the heart of our community in ways that are still all too rare," she added. "Media can make a difference in our world and together we can make real change."

"The most joyful and important part of success is to nurture, amplify, and uplift underrepresented voices and creators to make room for everyone’s own unique stories," Miranda said. "Humanity is at its best when everyone not only has a seat at the table but a voice and an opportunity to thrive and grow."

According to Valderrama, the actor knows "firsthand the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on someone’s life. This Alliance, alongside the NHMC, has a unique opportunity to build an industry of trust, collaboration and authentically diverse storytellers that helps empower underrepresented communities to bring their ideas to the screen."

Check here for more information about the inaugural Visionary Alliance and NHMC.