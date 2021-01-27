x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Entertainment Tonight

Asian-Founded Brands to Shop in Honor of Lunar New Year

Asian-Founded Brands to Shop in Honor of Lunar New Year

Asian-founded brands make up some of the most fashionable labels in the industry, and in honor of Lunar New Year -- a holiday celebrated in many Asian cultures -- we are spotlighting Asian-founded fashion labels to support and shop from now and always. 

Lunar New Year celebrations typically take place over multiple days, beginning with the new moon on the first day of the first month on the lunar calendar. For 2021 -- which is the Year of the Ox -- the holiday starts on Feb. 12. 

Although commonly known as Chinese New Year, Lunar New Year is celebrated in various ways in different Asian countries and regions, including South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore and other areas. 

Whether you already love these brands or are discovering new labels, browse through ET Style's selection of Asian-founded fashion lines to know and shop.

Chelsea Mak

The Los Angeles-based designer's "lady clothes for cool girls" are inspired by her childhood travels to Shanghai and British Hong Kong. Mak's designs are produced in Shanghai and many are made from dead-stock fabric. 

Chelsea Mak Vienna Blouse White

Chelsea Mak Vienna Blouse White

Chelsea Mak

Chelsea Mak Vienna Blouse White

A statement-making '80s-inspired ruffled blouse. 

$380 AT CHELSEA MAK

Ji Won Choi

Choi was a favorite on Making the Cut for her innovative take on streetwear. The Korean-American designer, who has collaborated with Adidas Originals, creates pieces inspired by her Korean roots and global professional experience in New York City, Paris and Milan.

Ji Won Choi Baggage Tag Sweatshirt

Ji Won Choi Baggage Tag Sweatshirt

Ji Won Choi

Ji Won Choi Baggage Tag Sweatshirt

A fresh take on the classic cozy hoodie, featuring a unique baggage tag paneling. Dress it up or down! 

$179 AT JI WON CHOI

Michel&Amazonka

Founded by sisters Michel and Amazonka Choigaalaa in 2015, Michel&Amazonka is a Mongolian fashion line and atelier that offers ready-to-wear and couture wares, combining European style and Mongolian traditions.

Michel&Amazonka Goddess Collection

Michel&Amazonka Goddess Collection

Michel&Amazonka

Michel&Amazonka Goddess Collection

Michel&Amazonka is currently not available for purchase outside of Mongolia, but you can view their collections on their website. Stay tuned for updates from the brand on international shipping. 

Peter Do

The Vietnamese-American designer launched his line in 2018. The Fashion Institute of Technology alumnus received the LVMH Graduate Prize in 2014. Do is known for his modern, sleek tailored designs. 

Peter Do Ribbed-Knit Top

Peter Do Ribbed-knit top

Net-A-Porter

Peter Do Ribbed-Knit Top

Style this chic zip-up ribbed top with jeans or leggings. 

$210 AT NET-A-PORTER (REGULARLY $700)

Rejina Pyo

Born and raised in South Korea, the London-based designer launched her own label in 2014 and quickly won over celebrities and the fashion industry. The Central Saint Martins alum is known for bringing a unique spin to the most fashionable trends.

Rejina Pyo Maggie Checked Wool and Faux Leather Midi Skirt

Rejina Pyo Maggie checked wool and faux leather midi skirt

Net-A-Porter

Rejina Pyo Maggie Checked Wool and Faux Leather Midi Skirt

This faux leather and checked skirt is so fashion-forward.

$238 AT NET-A-PORTER (REGULARLY $595)

Sandy Liang 

The Chinese-American designer's work is inspired by Chinese grandmothers in New York, where she was born and raised. Liang started her brand after graduating from Parsons in 2013. Among the fashion set, Liang's designs are the epitome of downtown cool.

Sandy Liang Secrets Top

Sandy Liang Secrets Top

Shopbop

Sandy Liang Secrets Top

This eye and star print turtleneck top will make any winter outfit more fun. 

$195 AT SHOPBOP

Self-Portrait

Known for its feminine lace dresses, London-based Self-Portrait is a go-to line for the fashion crowd. Malaysian designer Han Chong, a graduate of the prestigious Central Saint Martins, founded the label in 2013. 

Self-Portrait Azaelea Mini Dress

Self-Portrait Azaelea Mini Dress

Shopbop

Self-Portrait Azaelea Mini Dress

The Azaelea guipure lace dress is a Self-Portrait signature. 

$380 AT SHOPBOP

Senreve

Co-founded by Coral Chung and Wendy Wen, Chinese-American businesswomen and Stanford business school alumnae, Senreve offers Italian leather bags that combine style and function. 

Senreve Mini Maestra

senreve bag

Senreve

Senreve Mini Maestra

This bestseller is the perfect size for all your essentials with seven interior pockets and a tablet sleeve. It can be worn as a backpack, crossbody, satchel or tote.

$695 AT SENREVE

YanYan

The knitwear brand's name means "everyone" in Cantonese. Founded by Phyllis Chan and Suzzie Chung, YanYan's fun, whimsical pieces are inspired by the designers' lives in New York and Hong Kong along with their heritage. They use materials sourced from all over the world and are knitted in China. 

Rosie Knit Lambswool Crop Top

YanYan Rosie Knit Lambswool Crop Top

YanYan

Rosie Knit Lambswool Crop Top

We're obsessed with the vintage-inspired look of this adorable rose knit top. 

$295 AT NORDSTROM

RELATED CONTENT

Black-Owned Businesses in Fashion and Beauty to Support

Everything TikTok Made Us Buy — Fashion, Beauty and Home

'Bridgerton'-Inspired Dresses That'll Make You Feel Regency Chic

The Best Loungewear for Relaxing -- Matching Sets, Joggers and More

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing -- Shop the Trendy Boots