Ashton Kutcher Reveals He Puts Orange Juice in His Coffee Instead of Creamer: Here's Why

Ashton Kutcher likes a splash of orange juice in his coffee. Let him explain. After all, he majored in biochemical engineering in college, so he may be on to something.

The 45-year-old actor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and played a game where he had to convince the audience why his obsession should be their obsession. After hitting the obsession buzzer, up on the screen appeared his obsession: orange juice in coffee.

"Wait, what?!" exclaimed Kelly Clarkson.

Kutcher implored the confused host and audience to let him explain, and that he did.

"I’m not big on creamers. I don’t like creamers. I usually drink black coffee. That is my go-to: black coffee," he explained. "But, occasionally, I like light roast black coffee and one of the things about light roast black coffee is that it has citrus notes in it. And it’s one of the things that make-, it’s the acidity that sort of gives it a brightness when you’re drinking coffee."

"And so it doesn’t get the burnt sense about it," he continued. "So if I ever have like a medium roast coffee and I’m like, ‘Ah, I really would prefer this be a little bit more light roast,’ I take just a splash, not very much, a splash of orange juice and it brights up the coffee. And gives it a little bit of sweetness."

Clarkson admitted that the mix sounded gross but vowed to try it, prompting Kutcher to remind her of the right amount.

"Just a splash, don’t go overboard," he said.

Kutcher is currently promoting his new film with Reese Witherspoon, Your Place or Mine. During his appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, Kutcher was asked about the viral photos showing him and Witherspoon looking awkward on the red carpet where they're promoting the Netflix rom-com.

"My wife called me. She texted Reese and I together. She’s like, 'Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.' And I’m like, 'What’s going on?'" he said of the pics from the carpet that show him and Witherspoon standing side by side with no contact at all.

"Here’s the thing, if I put my arm around her and was, like, all friendly with her, I’d be having an affair with her. The rumor would be that I’m having an affair with her," Kutcher said.

"If I stand next to her, I put my hands in my pockets so there’s no chance that, like, that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don’t like each other," he added. "Reese and I are really good friends. We’re really close. I don’t have to defend that. I don’t have to defend it."