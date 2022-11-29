Ashton Kutcher Has First Interview With His Twin Brother Michael on 'The Checkup': Watch the Trailer

Ashton Kutcher is sitting down for his first joint interview with his twin. In the trailer for Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old actor has an emotional discussion with his twin brother, Michael, who was born with cerebral palsy and has had a heart transplant.

In the trailer, Kutcher, sitting next to his twin on a couch, wipes away a tear as he holds his brother's hand and discusses their health struggles.

"I was unable to walk and then suddenly you can't see," the actor says of his terrifying battle with a rare life-threatening disease. "When you have this face-to-face with death, you instantly lock into, 'What are you doing with today?'"

Kutcher is just one of several A-listers who are set to sit down with Dr. David Agus -- a cancer specialist, CBS News medical contributor, and one of the world’s leading innovative medical authorities -- to have emotionally revealing conversations about their personal and sometimes frightening health issues and the impact on their lives and families.

Throughout the six-episode docuseries, Oprah Winfrey and Maria Shriver will appear to discuss women's health issues and menopause.

"What is this I'm feeling and how am I feeling? Nobody has told you, 'This day is coming,'" Winfrey says in the trailer, with Shriver adding, "There's that whole thing, you know, women who are in menopause are crazy in general."

Howie Mandel will appear in an episode, during which he'll discuss his life-long battle with obsessive-compulsive disorder. The TV personality's daughter, Jackelyn, will then join Mandel and Agus for a frank discussion of what it was like growing up with her dad and her own panic attacks and anxieties.

"You can't have a little bit of the OCD," Mandel says in the trailer. "It stops your life."

Amy Schumer's episode will focus on her decades-long reproductive health struggles and the difficult childhood that led to battles with depression and a tendency to get "blackout drunk."

"It was a full nine months of being violently ill. It was a living hell," Schumer recalls in the trailer of when she was pregnant with her now-3-year-old son, Gene. "When I hear about other people with my same struggles, I feel less alone."

When Nick Cannon appears on the docuseries, he'll discuss both his own near-fatal lupus diagnosis and the crushing loss of his son, Zen, to a malignant brain tumor.

"They told me, 'The best case scenario, your son could live to three or four years old,'" Cannon says in the trailer. "... My son was diagnosed with brain cancer. I couldn't imagine that on a newborn. There's a lot of guilt, but there's a purpose in my pain."

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin round out the docuseries' guests with a discussion about their secrets to longevity and aging gracefully, as well as Fonda's recent diagnosis with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"I would've wanted to say to myself, 'Do anything you possibly can to stop with the bulimia and anorexia,'" Fonda says in the trailer, before Tomlin notes that, at present, "I'm more peaceful. I feel more accepting."

In a press release for the series, Agus praises the stars for their candor in their discussions.

"These artists were willing to take us deep into their own health stories, often for the first time in such a revealing way," he says. "Their stories are captivating and scary, though ultimately uplifting and inspiring."

The Checkup With Dr. David Agus will debut the series' first three episodes on Paramount+ Tuesday, Dec. 6, with the final three episodes debuting on Monday, Dec. 12.