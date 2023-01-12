Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season.

Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley Kimmel), while Debbie flies to New York City to crash in Peter's bachelor pad. While in the Big Apple, Debbie starts up a romance with Theo (Jesse Williams), which might complicate her relationship with Peter.

As the trailer notes, Peter and Debbie's friendship began after they had a one-night stand together.

"When they swap houses and lives for a week, they learn they haven't told each other everything after all and discover what they think they want might not be what they really need," reads the movie's description.

The star-studded cast doesn't stop with Kutcher, Witherspoon, Williams and Kimmel. Zoë Chao, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn also have roles in the rom-com.

In a statement promoting the movie, Kutcher expressed how excited he was to star alongside Witherspoon. "Through the years, with every romantic comedy that I thought about doing, I would always ask if Reese was available. I’ve wanted to work with her my entire career," he shared. "And so, when I was approached about this film, I immediately said, Yes."

Just in time for Valentine's Day, Your Place or Mine debuts Feb. 10 on Netflix. The movie is written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, and producers include Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, and McKenna.