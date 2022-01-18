Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Announce Their Baby's Name Ahead of His Birth

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are sharing their son's name. Ahead of their baby boy's arrival, the Bachelor in Paradise alums revealed that they plan to name their first child Dawson Demitri Haibon.

Ashley and Jared, whose son is due in three weeks, shared the news on Amazon Live Tuesday, telling fans that she'd had the name picked out since she was 20, and told Jared about the moniker back when they were just friends.

"She said that she wanted to name her first born Dawson after Jack Dawson," Jared recalled of Leonardo DiCaprio's Titanic character. "... I was totally onboard. I said, 'I love the name Dawson.' I also love Jack Dawson from Titanic."

"Jared and I are both hopeless romantic, cinematic people," Ashley added. "Naming a kid after a Leo character is very natural for us."

As for the middle name, the couple said they "just like" the name Demitri. Jared also liked the fact that the name is Tom Cruise's alias in the beginning of Mission Impossible 2.

Now that the name is out there, Jared said the whole thing "feels much more real."

"It's no longer like, 'Oh, our kid,'" he explained, It's like, 'Oh, no, that's Dawson in there. Dawson's kicking her ribs. Dawson's making her not be able to breathe. Dawson's already a pain in the butt.'"

Back in July, Ashley and Jared teased their baby boy's name in an interview with ET.

"We love movies, and there's a little nod to a couple of films in the name, which is ridiculous, but also so meaningful to us," Jared said. "It's a great name and we love it. Nobody would know, except for us."

While speaking with ET, Jared gushed about Ashley becoming a mom.

"Ashley is such a loving and kind-hearted person. She just pours her heart out, which is one of the reasons why people love her on the show, because she's so transparent and honest, and just loves so hard," he said. "I have no doubt that she's going to be that way towards our child."