Ashley Graham Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2: See Her Stunning Announcement

Ashley Graham is embracing the next chapter of her life. The 33-year-old supermodel took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she and her husband, Justin Ervin, are expecting their second child together.

In a stunning maternity shot done by her photographer husband, Graham, wrapped in an open white shirt, cradles her bare bump while standing in a misty field.

"The past year has been full of tiny surprises, big griefs, familiar beginnings and new stories. I’m just beginning to process and celebrate what this next chapter means for us ❤️" she captioned the image, giving her husband photo credit.

The couple are already parents to 1-year-old son Isaac, whom they welcomed in January 2020.

Graham has been candid on her motherhood journey throughout her previous pregnancy and into life raising Isaac.

In February, she spoke with ET's Katie Krause about parenting a newborn in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I got an extended maternity leave that I never thought I would get, so that was really the silver lining in all of it," Graham said. "I had eight months straight with him, that me and Justin got to spend with him, so that was so beautiful."

She also revealed that she was planning to have another baby. "I am working on it. It is in action as we speak!" she quipped. "It's a work in progress."