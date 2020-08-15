Ash Christian, Actor and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dead at 35

The Emmy-winning producer and actor died in his sleep on Thursday while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, ET can confirm. He was 35. It was confirmed on Saturday morning that he died of natural causes.

“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime. He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious," his producing partner, Anne Clements, told ET. "He had so much more life to live. My heart goes out to his family especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones."



According to a press release obtained by ET, Christian had a few projects "in various stages of production" at the time of his death. One included As Sick As They Made Us, Mayim Bialik's directorial debut that was set to start filming this year.

Christian was born in Paris, Texas, in January 1985. He moved to Los Angeles at 16 and wrote, starred and directed in his first feature film, Fat Girls, at 19. Based in Dallas, he had his own production company, Cranium Entertainment, which produced films such as Hurricane Bianca, 1985 and Coyote Lake.



The filmmaker, director and actor also appeared on shows such as The Good Fight, The Good Wifeand Law and Order.

Bianca Del Rio, who starred in Hurricane Bianca, took to Instagram to mourn her friend's death, writing, "2020 is a rough year. @ashchristian you will be missed. 💔. Thank you for always having faith in me. Rest well, my friend 💔 ."

Hannah Marks and Thora Birch were among Christian's many peers who also took to social media to pay their respects. See their messages below.

Rest In Peace, bright light Ash Christian. He produced our first movie and was the reason it got made. He connected everyone in the independent film community. A huge loss. 💔https://t.co/BT9PqP8JHR — hannah marks (@hannahmarks) August 15, 2020

One of my very few truly wonderful friends. He was genuinely hilarious and to loose him is just... I can’t even say. https://t.co/uy9Q2jEOQe — Thora Birch (@1107miss) August 15, 2020

RIP ASH CHRISTIAN — Rex Lee (@RexLee_) August 15, 2020

A beautiful spirit, wonderful producer/actor, and great friend to so many. He will be missed. RIP. Ash Christian Dies: Emmy Award Winning Producer-Actor-Filmmaker Was 35 – Deadline https://t.co/eTGeyOT1gc — Janet Pierson (@JanetPierson) August 15, 2020

Rest In Peace Ash. It was a joy to work with you on “The Adventures of Sweet Yellow” with the lovely ⁦@JenPonton⁩ ❤️ https://t.co/SwElMpeYrY — Robert C. Riley (@RobRileyNYC) August 15, 2020

Heartbreaking news for the Texas and indie film community. https://t.co/y1xP6E5xH9 — Kat Candler (@katcandler) August 15, 2020