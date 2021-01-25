Armie Hammer Checks Into Treatment Program: Report

Armie Hammer has reportedly checked himself into treatment. The actor has been at a facility outside of Orlando, Florida, since May 31, Vanity Fair reports. ET has reached out to Hammer's rep for comment.

The news comes after allegations of sexual misconduct against the actor. Hammer was accused of rape and battery by a 24-year-old woman named Effie on March 18. He has denied all allegations against him.

During a press conference held by Attorney Gloria Allred, Effie alleged that the Call Me by Your Name star "abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually." She also claims that Hammer raped her and physically abused her during an incident on April 24, 2017.

The LAPD confirmed to ET that Hammer is the main suspect in the sexual assault investigation that was initiated on Feb. 3, 2021, after investigators for LAPD’s Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section were contacted by an attorney representing a female. After speaking with the female, the department initiated a sexual assault investigation. Evidence was provided by the female and is part of the investigation.

Direct messages surfaced in January, allegedly written by the actor, in which he allegedly detailed graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he released a statement calling the allegations "bulls**t." Multiple women later alleged that he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships in a Page Six article. An attorney for Hammer denied the allegations in a statement to the outlet. The actor has since been let go or dropped out of multiple projects he had in the works.

Amid the allegations against Hammer, a source told ET in May that his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, "is still focused on taking care of her kids and making sure they are OK and looking out for their well being."

According to Vanity Fair, Hammer reached out to Chambers telling her that he was ready to seek treatment.