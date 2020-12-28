Armando Manzanero, Famed Composer and Singer, Dead at 85 After Coronavirus Battle

Prolific and celebrated composer and singer Armando Manzanero has died after a reported battle with coronavirus. The musician, considered to be one of the most successful composers in Latin America, performed alongside Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley, Andrea Bocelli and many others. He was 85 years old.

The Mexican Society of Authors and Composers (Sociedad de Autores y Compositores de México), for which he served as president, confirmed the news on social media. “The romantic soul of Mexico and the world is in mourning,” the organization posted on Facebook and Twitter, adding: “His departure causes deep sadness. He was one of the greatest artists of our time.”

Active in the music industry since 1950, Manzanero has written more than 400 songs, including “Voy a apagar la luz” and “Adoro,” during his six decades-long career and seen his recordings interpreted by everyone from Tony Bennett to Luis Miguel to Christina Aguilera.

Throughout his celebrated career, he was honored with the Premio Lo Nuestro Excellence Award in 1993, the Latin GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010 followed by the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2014. He most recently earned the Billboard Latin Music Lifetime Achievement Award in October.

Following Manzanero’s death, the Latin Recording Academy issued a statement on social media. “We celebrate his life and work,” the organization posted on Twitter. “Irreparable loss for the world of Latin music. We accompany the Manzanero family in their deep pain.”

Armando Manzanero, receptor del Premio a la Excelencia Musical y ganador del Latin GRAMMY, además de gran amigo de la Academia se nos ha ido. Celebramos su vida y obra.

Irreparable pérdida para el mundo de la música latina. Acompañamos a la familia Manzanero en su profundo dolor. — The Latin Recording Academy / Latin GRAMMYs (@LatinGRAMMYs) December 28, 2020