Ariana Madix's 'Jaw Was on the Floor' When Tom Schwartz Told Her About Divorce From Katie Maloney (Exclusive)

Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s divorce news didn’t just come as a surprise to fans -- it was also pretty shocking for their close friends, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

On Tuesday, Madix and Sandoval spoke with ET at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where Madix shared her reaction after Schwartz personally delivered the news to her.

“He just kind of, like, said it from the hallway to me and I was, like, by myself in the room,” she said. “My jaw was on the floor for I think, like, 10 minutes. And I was just like, 'OK, well, bye.'"

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, the Bravo stars announced that they were ending their relationship after 12 years together, and ET confirmed that Maloney filed on Tuesday.

Maloney and Schwartz, who tied the knot in 2019, announced their split via statements on Instagram. Madix and Sandoval shared that they are standing by their friends and offering them support.

“Well, we obviously love both of them very much and they were hanging out the other day, and so, like, I feel like I’m really hopeful that the positivity continues,” Madix said. “I’m excited for both of them in whatever they have next in store. I mean, Tom and Tom are about to open their new bar together.”

Sandoval added, “I mean, we're just there on the sidelines cheering them along whichever way they go, and we just got to see what happens. I mean, really that’s what it is.”

Sandoval and Madix, who have been dating since 2014, shared how they are maintaining their love, despite their co-star's split.

“I think it's important for us to kind of have our own thing,” Madix said. “Kinda go do our own thing and then come back to each other.”

Sandoval echoed his longtime love's sentiments, saying that it takes “respect.”

“I think deep down when you're with somebody that you really have a lot of respect for, it eliminates a lot of fights,” he said. “It eliminates that, like, name-calling and that mudslinging because you really love and care and respect that person. You respect their intelligence and everything. I think that’s something I discovered when I first got together with Ariana.”