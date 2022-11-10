Ariana Grande's Husband Dalton Gomez Is 'Constantly Cheering Her On,' Source Says

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are still on honeymoon avenue!

A source tells ET that the "Baby I" singer and the real estate investor’s relationship is going well almost two years into their marriage.

"Ariana and Dalton are doing really well as a married couple," a source says. "Dalton really just loves Ariana and goes out of his way to make her happy and show her how important she is to him."

Although the couple keeps their relationship out of the spotlight, Gomez is truly there to support his wife during her career.

"He is very supportive and constantly cheering her on," the source adds. "He does little things to be there for her and show her how much she matters to him, which she really appreciates."

Grande, 29, and Gomez, 27, tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in May 2021. The pair got married after starting their romance in early 2020.

Over the course of their relationship, Grande has given her followers little peeks inside their love. In February, she shared a cute picture of her and Gomez packing on the PDA.

"💘," she simply captioned the photo. Grande, who wore a little black dress for the occasion, led the carousel with a picture of her holding on to her man while he looked down at her. In the next shot, the couple shared a kiss while making a boomerang video.

Grande has the support of her man and the world as she begins filming Wicked. Last month, the "Thank U, Next" singer shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from rehearsals, featuring her co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

The “Positions” singer captioned the photo carousel with the bubble emoji. Grande -- who will play Glinda -- led the post with a picture of her and Erivo inside a dance studio.

Grande’s post also included her feet by a welcome mat that read, “The Witch Is In,” a picture of her smiling with co-star Will Loftis, a video of music director Stephen Oremus walking into a room, and a picture of a set of feet, one with a pink ballet slipper and one with a black ballet slipper over a green sock.

Proving that her man has been supporting her, ahead of the project’s release, Grande’s post also included a few shots of Gomez.